Missoula outdoor shelter receives new tents, other donations sought

MISSOULA — Organizers of the Missoula Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) located off US Highway 93 recently asked for donations after a storm destroyed some of the tents they had.

The United Way of Missoula County reports they've received 30 tents and are no longer actively seeking those types of donations.

However, they note it's brutally hot at the camp, and donations of electrolyte fortified drinks are being sought.

Arrangements to donate the drinks can be made by calling (406) 802-4309.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Hope Thrift Boutique located at 702 Southwest Higgins weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.