Missoula Paddleheads hosting watch party for Women's World Cup

MISSOULA - The Missoula Paddleheads are hosting a watch party at their stadium for Team U.S.A.’s Women’s World Cup match-up versus the Netherlands.

The Wednesday evening event is free and concessions will be open, along with two of the bars inside the park.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own blankets to sit on the field and watch the game or the fans can watch from the seats if they prefer.

Members of the Paddleheads organization saw this as a way to get Missoula’s soccer community in one place.

“The Paddleheads are super community-oriented so we thought this was a great way to get involved with Missoula and Missoula sports in general so it was super cool. We have a ton of organizations who are interested and participating like FC Missoula, Strikers Missoula they’re all super big into it and the University of Montana Lady Griz Soccer is actually coming out tonight to do a meet and greet," explained Paige Kluba a promotions intern for the Paddleheads.

Kluba continued expressing how excited she is to have the Lady Griz soccer team at the event, “It’s super cool to be able to promote them as well for this event and try and get people to show out to their games which is super exciting for them.”

The gates open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

