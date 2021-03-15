Missoula Parks and Rec announces sport season plans

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation has released their plans for adult activities with the spring and summer months just around the corner.

COVID-19 put a quick end to the spring and summer sports season last year, knocking out many activities before they even started.

Because Parks and Rec has to have their plans in place by February, they decided to take a cautious approach to the 2021 sports season despite vaccines becoming more readily available.

This summer's schedule will be much closer to normal.

“For summer, we’re looking to get pretty close back to normal, not quite as big of operations as we had two years ago just because we’re not sure how people will feel,” said Parks and Rec Adult Programs coordinator Anna Bruning.

“[We are] trying to base programs off of last year’s numbers, which went down to close to zero so trying to build that back up but not quite at full capacity like we have been in the past.”

Among the adult outdoor sports planned for the summer are 7 vs. 7 soccer, 11 vs. 11 soccer, softball, ultimate frisbee, and the fast-growing sport of pickleball.

