Missoula Parks and Rec: "Unverified reports" of dog poisonings on Rattlesnake Greenway Trail

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation is reporting having received what are described as "unverified reports of dogs being poisoned" between Mountain View and Duncan Drive on the Rattlesnake Greenway Trail.

The area is bordered by Garden City Harvest's PEAS Farm and Rattlesnake Creek.

A news release states that the City of Missoula does not use poison for pest control and hasn't applied herbicides or pesticides in the area.

"We are concerned and saddened about recent reports of dogs poisoned along the Rattlesnake Greenway and near the PEAS Farm. To be clear, Garden City Harvest does not use any types of poison, herbicides, or synthetic pesticides at any of its sites, including the PEAS Farm. As a farming and gardening organization, we promote sustainable and regenerative practices in growing food and in caring for our ecosystem." Jean Zosel, Garden City Harvest Executive Director.

For more information or to report an incident, please email parksoperations@ci.missoula.mt.us or phone 406-552-6253.

"We understand how distressing it is when a pet becomes sick, and we hope for the full recovery of any affected animals. Parks and Recreation strives to make parks and open spaces accessible and welcoming to all. Pet owners can help by observing "dogs on leash" areas where posted and keeping their pets under control," the release states.

Additional information from Missoula Parks and Recreation:

