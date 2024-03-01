Missoula Parks and Recreation seeking input for new Master Plan

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation is building a new framework for how to run its programs, and want to hear from the public.

The Open Space and Trails Comprehensive Master Plan will be used to decide what programs to prioritize for the next decade.

The current plan was made in 2004, and city officials say demand for parks has skyrocketed since then, especially during the pandemic. Long-term adaptations in the plan include improving the city's climate change resilience, equity and access.

Parks and Rec is hosting an open house for the public on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Missoula Public Library where they want to hear people's thoughts about which services they would like to see more of.

Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler told MTN News that people intrinsically know which programs make them happy, and she wants to hear about them.

"Of all forms of government, I think public health, environmental health, and public parks and recreation are for you, about you. because of you, and what you need of us,” Gaukler said. So, however we can best serve you, to make Missoula the place you dream it to be, let us know what that is."

Gaukler told MTN they will take the next few months to hear community feedback, with a draft plan ready to be shared by next winter.

The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 5 on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library. Free parking is available for the event.

Visit Missoula Parks and Recreation at https://www.engagemissoula.com/prost for additional information.