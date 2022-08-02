Watch Now
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

Hannah Hislop/MTN News
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 02, 2022
UPDATE: 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022

MPD says traffic is back to normal at the intersection of W. Spruce and Ryman streets.
MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are on the scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says Spruce Sreet is closed between Higgins Avenue and Ryman Street until further notice.

The accident occurred after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation is underway and Arnold says no additional details are being released at this time.

