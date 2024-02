MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding 47-year-old Richard "Rick" Ritz.

Ritz is approximately 5’6” tall and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and tan and yellow work boots.

A social media post notes that “his family is deeply concerned about his well-being.”

Anyone with information about Ritz is asked to call 9-1-1.

MPD adds that, “Your prompt response could be crucial in ensuring his safety."