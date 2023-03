MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

MPD is searching for 40-year-old Keesha Downen who was last seen in the Missoula area in February of this year.

Keesha is 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Keesha is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.