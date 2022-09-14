Missoula PD seeking witness to sexual assault

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is looking to talk with a person who witnessed a recent sexual assault.

Detective Guy Baker is attempting to identify and speak with the male who was a witness to the assault that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 18 in the 300 block of Ryman Steet.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says Cole Levine is currently in custody for the sexual assault.

During the investigation, it was reported another male was with Levine and witnessed the assault, according to a news release.

Detective Guy Baker is looking to speak with the witness and is asking him to call 406-396-3217.