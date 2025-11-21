UPDATE: No threat found in Rattlesnake Elementary suspicious activity case

UPDATE 5:52 P.M.

The Missoula Police Department has identified the male involved in the earlier suspicious activity reports near the 1200 block of Pineview Drive by Rattlesnake School and has determined there is no risk to the public.

MPD says they continue to encourage the public to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any future suspicious activity.

No further information is anticipated at this time.

Original Report:

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is looking into reports of a "suspicious individual" who has been seen in the area of Rattlesnake Elementary School.

The Missoula Police Department is working with Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) after receiving several reports from students about a person who's been seen near school grounds after dismissal times from the 1200 block of Pineview Drive.

According to a news release, several students have reported that a male has been watching or following them on different occasions after school.

The person is described as a white male with brown hair, reddish facial hair, wearing a black and blue Chicago White Sox baseball hat and rectangular black glasses.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says there are now increased patrols "in the affected areas and are taking proactive measures to ensure student and community safety."

MPD is looking to identify the person and speak with him.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in progress should call 911 immediately.

People with information about the person or these reports are asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or Missoula Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

MPD is reminding parents, guardians, and students about the importance of situational awareness.

Children are encouraged to walk in groups when possible, stay alert, and report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable.