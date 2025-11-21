Law enforcement taking extra steps to ensure safety ahead of Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA — The Brawl of the Wild is the most anticipated football game in the state, and with that comes festivities. And sometimes those festivities bring safety hazards.

“People have a little less inhibition if they're actually intoxicated. And the level of intoxication is really what becomes problematic,” said University of Montana Police Chief/Director Brad Giffin.

Law enforcement agencies are well aware of this and take extra measures to ensure public safety.

“We involve all of our partners. The sheriff is involved. The police chief is involved. Highway patrol is involved. We have fire. You can see all of these seats out here are filled with people. We have someone coming from the state to do intelligence from Matic. We have a representative from the FAA to help us with our drone detection. We have them. So it's a bigger lift than those people appreciate,” said Chief Giffin.

“We'll have some extra DUI shifts to patrol in those high foot traffic areas. So whether that be some of the streets near the university, the downtown area, or other areas that seem to be an attraction while people are coming to town,” said Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett.

Between extra officers and state and federal agencies assisting with the game, it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort.

Both the University of Montana Police Department and the Missoula Police Department encourage attendees of the game to be vigilant and cautious when making decisions.

“Of course, we want people to enjoy and partake in the festivities, but to also plan ahead, make smart decisions, whether that be getting a safe ride, utilizing ride share services, or even if you are making sure you're not reaching a level of intoxication that impairs your ability to make smart decisions,” said Bennett.

“Don't be afraid to call something in to our police department's number, which is [406] 243-4000, on a game day situation if they see something that gives them some concern,” said Giffin.