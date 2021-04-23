Missoula People’s Market planning June 5th opening

MISSOULA — An annual tradition is preparing to return to Missoula.

The Missoula People’s Market has announced plans to open up on Saturday, June 5 after being closed last summer due to COVID-19.

The market will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays until September 25 at its West Pine Street location.

Market organizers note they are working on the required Missoula City-County Health Department COVID-19 event plan application.

Patrons should expect some modifications to the way the Missoula People’s Market is run this year.

The market is not accepting new members this year, but we are welcoming guest vendors on a first-come basis.

