Missoula playing host to Montana Green Expo

MISSOULA - Montana’s beauty is in large thanks to its landscape — both natural and manmade.

One organization is uniting the landscaping industry to better serve the public and the plants in Montana.

The Montana Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) — which offers resources, grants and education to horticulture professionals — is hosting its annual expo this week.

The Montana Green Expo features educational classes and trade shows from landscaping businesses in the Western US. The event aims to improve the skills of Montana landscapers to better serve their community.

Montana Nursery Association president Matt Watts says the Montana Green Expo is a way to make the landscaping industry the best it can be.

“I really think more people should join the MNLA. We’re only stronger when we’re put together as a group, and this is a great organization to bring us together,” Watts said. “I’ve been in landscaping all my life, to me, on a new build, it’s nothing that you put on the inside that is exciting. It’s the connection that we have with the outdoors."

The Montana Green Expo is taking place through Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn on North Reserve Street in Missoula and is expected to host about 250 people. Additional information about the Montana Green Expo can be found here.