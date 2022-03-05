Missoula police arrest erratic driver

MISSOULA — Early Saturday morning, at about 2:30 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers attempted to stop a white Kia Forte passenger car that was driving erratically and at high speeds in the area of Southwest Higgins Avenue.

Officers followed the vehicle through the University District and over the Madison Street Bridge. In that area, officers deployed stop sticks and disabled the vehicle, Missoula Police Sgt. Ben Slater told MTN News.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Missoula resident on suspicion of criminal endangerment, assault on officers, a DUI and other traffic offenses.

If you were driving and had to avoid the car near Southwest Higgins Avenue or in the University District, call Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 and reference case number 2022-7517.