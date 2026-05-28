Missoula police ask for help locating missing woman

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 47-year-old Misty Marie Thomas, who has been reported missing.
According to police and the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Thomas was last in contact May 24, 2026.
Thomas is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.