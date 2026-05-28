Missoula police ask for help locating missing woman

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 47-year-old Misty Marie Thomas, who has been reported missing.

According to police and the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Thomas was last in contact May 24, 2026.

City of Missoula Police Department

Thomas is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

City of Missoula Police Department

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.