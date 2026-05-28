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Missoula police ask for help locating missing woman

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City of Missoula Police Department
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Posted

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 47-year-old Misty Marie Thomas, who has been reported missing.

According to police and the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Thomas was last in contact May 24, 2026.

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Thomas is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

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Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.

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