Missoula police ask for helping locating missing man Max Bisch

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking the public for help to locating a missing person, 20-year-old Max Bisch.

Bisch was last in contact on May 30, 2026 and was last seen wearing a white shirt and Nike shoes, according to the department. He is described as 5'6", weighing 120lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Bisch’s wearabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300, their local law enforcement agency or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (406) 444-2800.