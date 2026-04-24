Missoula Police Department asks for the public's help to locate missing 51-year-old man Gregory Craven

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 51-year-old man.

Gregory Lawrence Craven was last contacted on April 1, 2026. Police describe him as a white male, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing around 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and either unknown hair color or is possibly bald.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Craven or has information about his location to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ethan Smith at (406) 552-6335 or Missoula Police Department dispatch at (406) 552-6300.