Missoula Police Department receives grant to enhance Crisis Intervention Team program

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department, in collaboration with All Nations Health Center, has been awarded a $487,564 federal grant to expand Missoula’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program.

Missoula is one of 33 US communities awarded the grant. The CIT program is a community-based model for behavioral health crisis response.



"The safety and well-being of our community members are our top priorities. This grant represents an important milestone in strengthening our existing Crisis Intervention Team Program efforts and our ongoing commitment to improving public safety," stated Missoula Police Chief Michael Colyer.

“With the support of this grant, we are stepping up our efforts to provide critical assistance to those in our community who need it most,” CIT Program Manager Theresa Williams said. “This investment will enable us to expand and enhance our Crisis Intervention Team Program, ensuring that our neighbors experiencing behavioral health challenges receive the care and support they deserve.”

Additional information about the Missoula Crisis Intervention Team can be found here.