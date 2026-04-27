MISSOULA — Each year, the Missoula Police Department (MPD) releases a report tracking crime, recruitment and community engagement.

In 2025, Missoula police responded to more than 57,000 calls.

MPD divides the city into patrol zones.

One area, including the Poverello Center and downtown, had 2,600 more incidents, accounting for 30% of citywide incidents.

Missoula Police Department Annual Report

“If a call for service comes in and we don't have an exact location, we're going to use a mile marker as the base. And so it falls under that category. So you'll see the increase there. We do get a lot of calls in the 1100 block of West Broadway," MPD Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett said.

Drug incidents refer to situations in which illegal substances were the primary reason for a police response.

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Missoula Police Department releases 2025 annual report

Those decreased in 2025 compared with previous years, but drug seizures increased.

“We are seeing more of the meth, cocaine, fentanyl, those type of drugs," Bennett said.

Missoula Police Department Annual Report

There were 10 more violent crime cases in 2025 than in 2024 and 19 more than in 2023.

Aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault both increased. Homicide remained at two cases in 2025. Rape and robbery decreased.

“All of our numbers are based off of what's being reported to us. So, just think about all the calls that, or all the cases and situations happen where law enforcement isn't contacted, but they're still occurring," Bennett detailed.

Missoula Police Department Annual Report

Theft was the most common crime downtown. However, downtown was the only area where theft cases increased.

“Building our connection with the business owners so that they're more willing to call us and report things," Bennett said.

Missoula Police Department Annual Report

The most dangerous intersection in 2025 was North Reserve Street and Mullan Road, with 40 crashes.

Brooks Street and Reserve Street had the second-highest number of crashes with 26, while Reserve Street and England Boulevard ranked third with 24.

“Higher intersections and it's like reserve, reserve. We were like, okay, what are we going to do to target this and address it and hopefully fix it?” Bennett said.

Missoula Police Department Annual Report

There were 421 DUI arrests citywide last year, trending downward from previous years.

“Trying to target some of the higher areas where it's higher risk," Bennett said.

Eight positions were filled, and 43 volunteers contributed the equivalent of a year’s full-time work to the department, highlighting a dedication to the city’s safety.

"I love to see that because not only is that a way for our community to help engage with us and help us on that level of giving up their time, but also they are extremely valued," Bennett said.

To read the full report, click here.