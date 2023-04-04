Missoula Police Department seeking information on 61-year-old woman reported missing

MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are looking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

The Missoula Police Department is attempting to locate 61-year-old Corrine Potter.

She was last seen on the morning of April 3, 2023, in the Missoula area.

Corrine was last known to be driving a gray 2006 Toyota 4 runner, with MT license plate "LIPREAD"

MPD notes in a social medial post that "Corrine is listed as a missing person at this time."

Anyone who sees Corrine or the vehicle is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.