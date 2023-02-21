Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Police Department warns drivers of ‘whiteout’ conditions

Jill Winter Driving
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 19:10:38-05

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon cautioning drivers of deteriorating road conditions.

MPD is warning of whiteout conditions and advising people to drive only if necessary.

A social media post notes area roads are slick and there is low visibility.

MPD advises "to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, drive at a safe speed, and be prepared to brake suddenly if necessary."

Below is a video of the driving condition in Missoula on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula Driving Conditions: Feb. 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App