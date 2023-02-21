Missoula Police Department warns drivers of ‘whiteout’ conditions

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon cautioning drivers of deteriorating road conditions.

MPD is warning of whiteout conditions and advising people to drive only if necessary.

A social media post notes area roads are slick and there is low visibility.

MPD advises "to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, drive at a safe speed, and be prepared to brake suddenly if necessary."

Below is a video of the driving condition in Missoula on Thursday afternoon.