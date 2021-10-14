Missoula Police Dept. seeking info on man reported missing

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is seeking information on a local man who has been reported missing.

George Crooks was last seen on Oct. 1 at the Valor House at 2820 Great Northern Loop in Missoula.

George is described as being 6’2” tall and weighing around 194 pounds with a slender build. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He may be trying to go visit family out of state, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about George is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Stevenson at (406) 552-6329.

