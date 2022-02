MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department received a report of a 16-year-old runaway juvenile Dylan Williams on Thursday.

Dylan is required to take medication, as he is currently fighting Leukemia and is being treated with chemotherapy.

Dylan is described as 5’6” in height and 140 pounds.

He has blue eyes and blond hair with some pink highlights.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and green sweatpants.

If you see Dylan, please call 9-1-1.

His family is extremely concerned for his welfare.