Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula police respond to gunshot reports Saturday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 15:21:17-04

MISSOULA — Police responded to a report of gunshots Saturday morning in Missoula.

Missoula Police Dept. Sergeant Kasey Williams said that around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to 530 Burton St. after gunshots were heard.

When police responded, they found evidence that rounds had been fired in and around that address, with no gunshot victims.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe all involved parties have been identified. Officials report there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere