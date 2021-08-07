Missoula police respond to gunshot reports Saturday morning

MISSOULA — Police responded to a report of gunshots Saturday morning in Missoula.

Missoula Police Dept. Sergeant Kasey Williams said that around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to 530 Burton St. after gunshots were heard.

When police responded, they found evidence that rounds had been fired in and around that address, with no gunshot victims.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe all involved parties have been identified. Officials report there is no threat to the public at this time.

