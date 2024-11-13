Update: Standoff suspect on Cooley Street in custody

Update: 5:30 p.m. November 13, 2024

Missoula police confirmed with KPAX that the suspect involved in the standoff had been taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Police on the scene tell us the person was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. MPD says the injuries were not life-threatening.

There is no longer a risk to the public.

This story will be updated once we get more information from MPD.

First Report

The Missoula Police Department is advising the public to avoid the 1700 block of Cooley Street due to a standoff.

MPD spokesperson Whitney Bennett says at approximately 1 p.m., officers were dispatched following reports of a disturbance involving a "sharp-edged weapon."

MTN News

Bennett said given the nature of the incident, the SWAT team was activated just before 2:30 p.m.

People are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel space to address the situation.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.