Missoula Police searching for missing boy with non-verbal autism

UPDATE-Kale has been found, according to the Missoula Police Department.

FIRST REPORT-The Missoula Police Department said they are working to find missing 14 year old Kale Spears, who was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Dixon Street.

According to an MPD Facebook post Kale has non-verbal Autism but understands basic commands.

Kale is 5' 8" and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and black camo shirt with black jeans and hiking boots. MPD asks anyone with information to call 911.

