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Missoula police seek help locating two missing 14-year-olds

MPD Missing Juveniles 051826.jpg
Missoula Police Department
Missoula Police are asking for help in finding two 14-year-old missing juveniles last seen May 15, 2026, possibly traveling toward Pablo or Arlee.
MPD Missing Juveniles 051826.jpg
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MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing juveniles last seen on May 15, 2026.

Authorities say Dreysen and Skyla, both 14 years old, are believed to be together.

Investigators note it is possible they are heading toward or currently in the Pablo or Arlee area.

Police are urging anyone who sees either juvenile or has information about their whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be directed to School Resource Officer Salisha Tennison at (406) 396-3194.

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