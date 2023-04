MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an 81-year-old woman who has been reported missing

Valerie Heminger is a white female who is 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen on Friday in the area of the YWCA.

Valerie was last seen wearing dark spandex pants, a red sweatshirt and dark gray running shoes.

Anyone with information about Valerie's whereabouts is asked to call 911.