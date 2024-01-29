Missoula Police Sergeant Jerry Odlin passes away

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Missoula Police Sergeant Jerry Odlin passed away on January 20. He had been battling cancer since being diagnosed last summer.

Jerry was hired by the City of Missoula in February 2000. He was promoted to Corporal in 2007 and promoted to Sergeant in 2008.

He was the Missoula Police Department's most senior Sergeant at the time of his death and had most recently been assigned to the Administrative Division where he coordinated new officer training and ongoing in-service training.

The Missoula Police Department released a statement about Jerry Odlin's death on Monday, January 29 that read in part:

Jerry was a staunch supporter of the officers in his command, which is a pillar of small unit leadership. He artfully advocated for officers while still holding them to the highest professional and ethical standards. Jerry cared deeply for each of them, which evidenced by his unforgettable tradition of welcoming new members to the team by bringing a cake to their first briefing.



Jerry’s service to law enforcement was part of a family legacy. His father, John Odlin, had a distinguished career as a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper before retiring and serving many years as a Missoula County Justice of the Peace. Jerry’s brother, Chris Odlin, retired from the Missoula Police Department in 2020 after 30 years of service to our community. - Missoula Police Department statement

Jerry was married to the 911 Center Manager, Sherri Odlin, and he had three children and eight grandchildren.

"Jerry will be deeply missed by his personal and law enforcement families, as well as many others throughout the community who had the privilege of knowing him," MPD stated.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Missoula Alliance Church. The funeral is open to the public. However, Alliance Way will be closed to public parking prior to and during the ceremony.