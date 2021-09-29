Missoula, Poverello Center addressing encampment

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula and its partners believe they are making progress in helping people living in an encampment near the Poverello Center find alternative shelter or housing.

City officials note in a news release that after conversations with people who started camping there, many have left the area and found other shelter.

The tents started springing up several weeks ago, and the City considered it a public health risk.

Some of the outreach, according to the city, has referred three pregnant women to the YWCA, helped several people reach home in other cities, and connected others to obtain housing vouchers.

The Poverello Center supplied several campers with gift cards and helped some individuals jump-start cars so they could return to their hometowns.

Stakeholders say they are working together to find solutions for unsheltered people before the cold weather hits.

