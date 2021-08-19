Missoula prepares for return of University of Montana students

MISSOULA — Students will soon hit the classroom at the University of Montana, and preparing for their arrival are the streets of Missoula.

This week, students, employees, and volunteers distributed over 1,000 Griz Kits to spruce up town ahead of the new semester.

The kits included yard signs, banners, and window decals and were placed in University District neighborhoods as well as at hundreds of businesses across town.

Some of the participating neighbors are anxiously waiting for the students’ return and say the kids bring a sort of “vibrancy” to the community.

"We see them picnicking on campus during the winter, this past winter, skating or just sitting out on the oval on those wonderful chairs, you know," said resident Paul Silverman.

"They park on our street and they’re going to school and they're busy. And ya know there’s a vibrancy when they come back that we really like," added Felicia Saunders.

"It's always exciting to get new kids coming in and, like, kind of getting the enthusiasm back for what the university is doing in the community," Tom Boone told MTN News.

The University makes the community really interesting, you don't always agree with what the philosophy is but that's part of what the university is...it makes you think about the issues," he continued.

Classes at the University of Montana begin on Aug. 30.

