Missoula Public Health to offer flu, COVID-19 booster clinics

MISSOULA - There will additional options for Missoula County residents to receive their flu shots with Missoula Public Health and CareVan offering several clinics.

The pop-up clinics will also offer the new Fall 2022 COVID-19 boosters which protect against the currently circulating Omicron variants and older variants.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) notes that only COVID-19 boosters will be offered.

No pre-registration is needed to take part in the clinics.

People with insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance cards, although insurance is not necessary.

CareVan will cover any out-of-pocket costs for those without insurance, according to MCCHD.

Clinics will be hosted on the following dates and locations:

Sept. 22 – Bonner Elementary School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 – Clinton Elementary School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Seeley Swan High School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 – Frenchtown Fire Station: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ( WALK-IN )

) Oct. 6 – Lolo Community Center: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ( WALK-IN )

) Oct. 13 – Elections Center in Missoula: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that during the 2019-2020 flu season, 38 million U.S. residents experienced flu, 400,000 people were hospitalized and 22,000 flu deaths occurred.

MCCHD noted in a press release that more than 1 million U.S. residents have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and that the virus causes “significantly more deaths than the flu.”

Additional influence influenza and COVID-19 information can be found online on the MCCHD website.