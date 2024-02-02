Missoula Public Library offering kids cooking classes

MISSOULA — It takes a few steps to make a 5-star tortilla pizza. You have to spread the tomato sauce, prepare the cheese, add your favorite toppings, bake them in the oven, enjoy, and share the experience with someone you love.

Becky and her six-year-old son Lucas spend a lot of time at the Missoula Public Library. She wants to teach her son how to make things he likes to eat and the skills to help her in the kitchen.

“He's my little assistant chef at home and he loves to cook and he did not skip a beat. Yesterday, when I asked if he wanted to do a cooking class, he was all about it,” Becky shared.

The Missoula Public Library is offering kids the opportunity to learn to cook by hosting classes in their kitchen.

Managing Librarian for Youth Services Kayla Whitaker said these classes can be very influential for the children.

“It's super important to have that hands-on practice, especially in today's day and age where you can like you can watch a YouTube video or watch something on your phone that shows you how to make a pizza. But when you're actually doing it, I feel like you retain that better and just that much more satisfaction from making something with your own hands.”

Kids got to create their own pizzas on Thursday. Some had never made one before — like Mei Mei, who’s five. Now, she’s excited to cook at home with her mom.

Eight-year-old Ella has made a pizza but never used a tortilla. “It's not my first time, but it's also really fun to make pizza out of a tortilla. I've never made a pizza out of a tortilla," Ella stated.

The kids cherish the time getting to cook with their parents or grandparents.

“I know when I grow up I'm gonna go somewhere else and not have this fun time with them," Ella detailed.

The adults love that the kids are learning how to be more involved and self-sufficient.

“Well, just having him, since he's my only kid, having him to be interested in all the things that we do as a family is important. He wants to be in the kitchen cooking with me, which is way more fun than him being off playing video games while I'm, you know, trying to feed the family,” explained Becky.

While they’re teaching, the library staff can’t help but smile.

Whitaker happily said, “It is why I do what I do coming to work every day, knowing that I'll be interacting with kids and their families and helping them to learn and grow either on their own or with each other is one of the greatest joys.”

Kids cooking classes at the library take place on the first Thursday of each month. They’re free and everyone is welcome to join.

Visit the Missoula Public Library's website for more information.