Missoula Public Schools move to indoor activities due to wildfire smoke

MISSOULA — Missoula county public schools move outdoor activities indoors due to unhealthy air quality.

In a letter sent to MCPS families Monday afternoon, outdoor competitions scheduled for Monday have been canceled.

Practices have also moved indoors where space is available.

When air quality reaches the “Unhealthy” level, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces.

MCPS will continue to monitor Missoula's air quality and provide further information and updates to students and families as warranted.

Visit the MCPS Health Services webpage for more information about MCPS Air Quality Protocols [mcpsmt.org].

For more information about local air quality and current conditions, visit the Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Division [missoulacounty.us]webpage.