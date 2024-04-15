Missoula Quilters' Guild gets ready for first show since COVID-19

MISSOULA — The Missoula Quilters’ Guild will host their quilt show at the Missoula County Fairgrounds for the first time since 2018.

Over 100 members will display their work quilts they designed around the theme of solar eclipse.

The quilt show had a long hiatus due to COVID-19 and is being relaunched this year where over 300 handmade quilts will be on display.

Marcene Coburn, one of the organizers of the show says it is a great opportunity for the members to show their diverse skills.

“There’s a lot of time, a lot of love that goes into every quilt whether it’s for the show or a gift for someone’s baby it’s an amazing thing and we all put a lot of time and energy and love into them,” said Coburn.

“What we all get to do is make a quilt, put in for the theme category our own… what we view as the eclipse," Coburn continued. "So you’ll see at the show a lot of different things and different people’s view of what the eclipse looks like.”

The Missoula Quilt Show will be at the Missoula Fairgrounds on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. on both days.