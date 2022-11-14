Missoula Red Robin closed indefinitely

MISSOULA - The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.

A social media post states, the restaurant — known for its hamburgers — will be closed "temporarily due to severe staff shortages."

The post states the restaurant will reopen once enough cooks and serves can be hired and trained.

MTN News A sign on a door at the Red Robin in Missoula announcing an indefinite closure for the restaurant.

The company that owns Red Robin also owns Jakers on Brooks Street.

MTN News reached out for a comment from the Southgate Mall, Red Robin and Jakers, and employees but have not received any further information.

We expect to hear more in the next couple of days.

- information from Claire Pederson included in this report

