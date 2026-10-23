MISSOULA — The Missoula Redevelopment Agency often works in the background when it comes to getting city-led developments off the ground.

That trend continues after the board advanced a motion that could lead to more dense housing right next door to another city-led housing development.

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Missoula Redevelopment Agency approves purchase of property next to Franklin Crossing Project for more housing

At the Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) Board Meeting on Friday, the board voted to move forward with a purchase agreement for Camp Mak-A-Dream's office building. Following the MRA's advancement, the City of Missoula would pay Camp Mak-A-Dream roughly $500,000 for its building.

The city owns the property on which Camp Mak-A-Dream's building sits, and it subsidizes their rent. After the purchase, city planners could begin working on bringing up to 200 housing units to the property.

MRA's funding is generated from Urban Renewal District's revenues, not from the city's overall budget.

The new units would rise right next door to Franklin Crossing, a housing development led by the city. At the property where the Johnson Street Shelter used to stand, close to 250 homes are on the way, with developers planning to build a mix of apartments and townhomes.

At the MRA Board Meeting, representatives from Camp Mak-A-Dream spoke in favor of the purchase agreement, as they are now looking to purchase a building — instead of continuing to rely on the city for subsidized rent.

From here, the purchase agreement will go to the Missoula City Council several times in the coming weeks.

