Missoula residents celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility

March 31st marked Transgender Day of Visibility and members of Missoula’s LGBTQ Plus community gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Western Montana LGBTQ+ Center
Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 01, 2024
Dozens of people headed to the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center to hear from the five guest speakers — including Zooey Zephyr — who shared their experiences and what Missoula can do to make the trans community feel seen.

Following the speeches attendees enjoyed food and drinks with each other in a safe space for all to feel welcome.

“In Montana specifically being able to pinpoint a time where you’re like I’ve been in [the] community feeling joy, feeling loved, feeling accepted exactly as I am for who I am,” Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center board member Miles Shuck said.

“That can really help tether you during those times when we do have a bad legislative session where it does feel like our community is getting torn down or is being disrespected by others and we feel that we aren’t being seen and so I feel like this is that type of opportunity that allows us… it’s a grounding experience," Shuck continued.

The Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center will be hosting more events throughout spring and summer including A Pride event on June 14 and 15, 2024.

