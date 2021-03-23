Missoula residents invited to apply for community center working group

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation is looking for residents who are interested in getting involved with a working group to develop a master plan for a new community center in McCormick Park.

The proposed Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity would be built as an addition to Currents Aquatics Center and would host recreational and social programs.

Residents are encouraged to apply for the working group or learn more about the project here. The working group application deadline is March 29.

The Master Plan for the Currents Center will represent the community’s vision for the project and set a course for future development as funding becomes available, according to a news release.

The Currents Center Working Group will meet approximately four times between April and December of this year.

Residents will have an opportunity to participate in the planning process, including an on-going public opinion survey, which can be found here.

A series of public open houses are planned for later this spring and next fall to discuss the master plan and solicit comment.

Once the draft conceptual master plan is completed later this year, Parks and Recreation will present it at several public meetings with opportunities for comment.

Residents can go online or contact (406) 721-7275 for additional information.