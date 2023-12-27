Missoula residents shop the day after Christmas

MISSOULA — Christmas Day has come and the tradition that many people have been following this year is shopping the day after and Missoula is one of the ideal places where you can do just that.

With many Missoula businesses opening back up after a holiday break — or beginning sales after Christmas — many people like to take their out-of-town relatives to these stores.

Local resident Lucia Simon does this with her family every year.

“My sister and I we usually get a little bit of money for Christmas and so we make it kind of a sister outing, right now I’m out with my whole family, but we jump in the car and we get Starbucks and we run around to different stores doing returns, and exchanges and then, just searching for the sales."

For some stores, the day after Christmas does not prioritize sales or returns but instead, they use this day to relax after weeks of the busy shopping season.

Leslie Collins-Rose has been working for the popular store Rockin Rudy’s for 26 years and has seen her fair share of holiday post-holiday shopping.

“I mean Rockin Rudy’s doesn’t fit your typical mold of a retail store and I think the day after Christmas is not your typical day after Christmas. We don’t have crazy sales it’s not like it’s a Black Friday.”

She also says there are still a lot of customers that come in after Christmas but their reasoning for coming in is less urgent.

“After the crush of the pre-Christmas shopping it seems really mellow, it’s still way busier than usual shopping days but it’s relaxed people are here to just kind of browse and have a good time, but definitely a lot of just good shopping and hanging out with their family and having a good time.”

