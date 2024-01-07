Missoula restaurants and bars prepare for national championship

MISSOULA — Many bars and restaurants in Missoula are preparing for their respective watch parties for Sunday’s FCS Championship game.

Some of the bars around town will be holding special events and menu items for the game including the Still Room which will have a buffet and appearances from the Griz Dance team and Alumni Band.

Thomas Reager Bar on Pine Street will also have a special menu item serving Jackrabbit Gumbo during the game.

Other places in Missoula hosting watch parties include Cranky Sam Public House, Desperado Sports Tavern, Magic Diamond Casino, and Red’s Bar.

A full list of places to watch the game across Montana can be found here. https://www.grizalum.org/events/frisco/default.php

