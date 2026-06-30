BONNER — A multi-agency emergency response took place over the weekend near Bonner when a person sustained serious injuries after falling from a cliff.

The rescue involved a technical team from the Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) using ropes and transporting the patient by boat.

(WATCH: Missoula Rural Fire details the rescue of a person who fell off a 50-foot cliff)

Missoula Rural Fire details the rescue of a person who fell off a 50-foot cliff

“The person had fallen off a cliff and had actually landed in the Blackfoot River. The patient was with a companion. The companion was able to drag her out of the river up onto a smaller rock outcropping," Battalion Chief Ron Lubke told MTN.



The Heaven Cliff's highest point is about 50 feet above the water. For many, it’s a common recreation spot, despite being marked with white crosses from fatalities.

“The patient was located about 50 feet down the cliff on this small outcropping that really had no access to it other than through the river. We sent a firefighter paramedic over the side and rappelled down to where the patient was to start care on the patient," Lubke explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Transporting the person to the hospital also involved specialized skills.



“We had a crew drive a little further up the highway to the Bonner Game Check Station. They launched the boat from there. They were able to tie off just below the rock outcropping that the patient was on," Lubke detailed.



MRFD teams train for situations like this and recently got new gear to help with rope rescue pulley systems.



“Almost all of our firefighters are qualified in each technical rescue field," Lubke said.



No update has been given on the injured person’s condition. Lubke hopes for a swift recovery.



“We do get these extreme ones on occasion that really test our skills and this one went very, very well. I'm really proud of the firefighters and all the agencies that responded to assist. Hopefully it works out well for the patient in the long run," Lubke said.