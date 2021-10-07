Missoula school officials issue bear reminder

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is issuing a warning about bears being out and about.

A letter sent to MCPS staff and families notes that state wildlife officials say that people need “to be on ‘high alert’ for bear activity.”

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is cautioning that bears are looking for food from fruit trees, bird feeders, and unsecured garbage as the animals prepare for winter.

“This means bears and sometimes mountain lions are in the same areas where our students are walking and biking,” the letter states.

Adults are being urged to accompany young students to and from bus stops or school at least through the end of the month.

Click here to make reports and find the latest information on wildlife activity in the Missoula area.