Missoula seeking location for emergency winter shelter

MISSOULA — We may be in the middle of a very hot summer, but the City of Missoula has begun searching for a location for an expanded Emergency Winter Shelter program.

The city-owned Johnson Street Community Center was used to house as many as 88 people last winter. While that building could be used again, officials say repairs would be needed.

That's why city officials want to hear from property owners who may have suitable locations for the shelter program and are willing to lease from Nov. 1 through mid-April.

The building needs to meet a number of criteria, including being able to sleep 150 people, with basic accommodations for sanitation and public safety.

City leaders are concerned that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue limiting capacities at facilities like the Poverello Center, bringing a need for additional shelters.

Interested property owners should contact Eran Pehan, Director of Community Planning, Development and Innovation at the City of Missoula at pehane@ci.missoula.mt.us before Aug. 1.