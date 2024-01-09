Missoula selected for Good Jobs, Good Cities Academy

MISSOULA — Missoula is among 16 cities nationwide picked to join the National League of Cities and Department of Labor's Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy.

The Academy will advance city efforts for workforce growth in the infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy fields by building more pathways into good jobs through skill development.

"Missoula is a growing city. We have a number of opportunities to continue to work on challenges that growing cities have. The greater number of people, the greater number of vehicles that live in a contained ecosystem like Missoula. We have an opportunity to make sure that we're creating healthy work environments and living environments and part of that is how we get around," Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis explained. "Infrastructure, transportation, congestion, air quality, we have a number of plans in place with community partners."

Good Jobs, Great Cities will also support the Missoula Clean Energy Workforce Coalition by creating a pre-apprenticeship training program for low-income women and women of color to get into the clean energy field.

The coalition plans to help people taking part in the training with stipends for childcare, transportation, and mentorship.

"We have a great need to make sure that we eliminate barriers to good paying jobs. That includes support in the childcare and you know providing affordable homes for people while they're obtaining education, trades education, and skills," Mayor Davis told MTN News. "And then, working in good paying jobs that really are going to carry Missoula into the future. We really want to be able to put actions into place where we are helping people achieve greater prosperity and quality of life."

The National League of Cities delegates are in town on January 9 and January 10, 2024, and will work with Missoula leaders to refine goals, plans, and community partnerships for the Academy.