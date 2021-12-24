Missoula shops are open for last minute Christmas shoppers

MISSOULA — We've all been there; Christmas Eve rolls around and we forget that someone special.

That's why from downtown to Southgate Mall many shops are accommodating those last-minute shoppers.

“It'll be busy and it'll go right up until we probably close where people are getting stuff done,” said Southgate Mall general manager Tim Winger.

Winger said that many of the stores in the mall are filled with people, hustling to get to stocking stuffers.

Meanwhile, in downtown Missoula, stores are open for a majority of the day.

Mood Boutique owner Sarah Allen said she has been wrapping a lot of gifts this season.

“It's definitely been the busiest Christmas season I've had," Allen told MTN News. "This is my 11th Christmas. So that's very exciting. It's been a busy year overall.”

Trailhead owner Todd Frank said the supply chain issues we saw earlier this year have been affecting his business in a more positive way during the holidays.

“There's enough supply chain problems that people are sort of coming in and looking at what you have and making choices based on what you can actually get this year as opposed to what they really want," said Frank.