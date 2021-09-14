Missoula Shovels and Rope concert canceled

MISSOULA — An upcoming concert in Missoula has been canceled.

Shovels and Rope were scheduled to play at the Wilma on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

COVID-19 is listed as the reason for the cancellation.

Below is a note from the artist that has been posted on the Logjam Presents website:

‘Sadly due to some COVID related issues (we are healthy, no worries there) we regretfully have to cancel our bare bones show in Missoula, refunds will be issued. We love you all, stay safe until we see you the next time.’

All tickets purchased online through eTix / logjampresents.com will be refunded automatically. For tickets purchased outside of the eTix platform, please see your original point of purchase for refund details.

Click here for more information on box office hours and events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional questions regarding refunds and ticketing can be directed to boxoffice@logjampresents.com.

