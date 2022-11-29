Missoula standoff prompts advisory from Missoula County Public Schools

MISSOULA - Police activity in Midtown Missoula has closed a pair of busy roads on Tuesday, promptingd Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to send out an email to families and students.

MCPS notes that there is a large law enforcement presence on Johnson Street near the Southgate Mall due to a person barricaded inside a building.

School administrators advise that "families with students who normally walk or bike home through this area should plan on picking their students up from school this afternoon or make other arrangements."

The email was sent out to families with students at Franklin Elementary School, Porter Middle School, Big Sky High School and Sentinel High School.

Read the full letter below: