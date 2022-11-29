Missoula standoff prompts advisory from Missoula County Public Schools

MISSOULA - Police activity in Midtown Missoula has closed a pair of busy roads on Tuesday, promptingd Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to send out an email to families and students.
MCPS notes that there is a large law enforcement presence on Johnson Street near the Southgate Mall due to a person barricaded inside a building.
School administrators advise that "families with students who normally walk or bike home through this area should plan on picking their students up from school this afternoon or make other arrangements."
The email was sent out to families with students at Franklin Elementary School, Porter Middle School, Big Sky High School and Sentinel High School.
Read the full letter below:
Franklin Elementary, Porter Middle, and Big Sky and Sentinel High School families:
There is a large law enforcement presence on the 2300 block of Johnson Street (near the Southgate Mall access) this afternoon in response to an individual barricaded inside a building.
Police have blocked off South Avenue, as well as Johnson Street between Central Avenue and South Avenue, as well as some surrounding roads. Please expect traffic detours. Families with students who normally walk or bike home through this area should plan on picking their students up from school this afternoon or make other arrangements.
We will provide updates as soon as more information is known. Please refer to the City of Missoula Police Department with any questions or concerns.
Thank you,
Missoula County Public Schools