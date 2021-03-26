Missoula street sweeping to begin March 30

MISSOULA — Some spring cleanup is about to get started in Missoula.

Street sweeping will begin on March 30 and will take place on weekdays in zones throughout the city through August.

Click here to views a street sweeping schedule and map.

City officials note that residents can help the street sweeping process in several ways:

Drivers are asked to park vehicles on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Special Sweeping Districts, parking is prohibited on both sides of the street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please help our Streets crews work efficiently and safely: Don’t dump yard waste or other materials onto streets or sidewalks, including dirt, landscaping materials, leaves, building materials, and construction fencing. Crews pick up leaves in the fall only.

To protect public and private trees, street sweepers steer clear of low-hanging tree branches to avoid breaking them.

Anyone with questions about City trees (usually planted in the boulevard or public right-of-way) can contact Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division at (406) 552-6253 or click here.

Additional information regarding Missoula’s street sweeping program can be found here.