Missoula students prepare food for the hungry

MISSOULA — Some Missoula high school students are stepping up in order to give back but they're not just working to help people locally, but globally.

Students and staff at Valley Christian School in Missoula gathered in the gym on Wednesday to take part in the "Feed the Need" event.

"We really wanted our families and our kids to be a part of something bigger than just this school," said Healey Glessner.

She said the school recently added a service element to their mission statement, "we want them to be able to see no matter how old they are, from the little bitties to 12th grade. Everyone can do something."

Katie Miller/MTN News Valley Christian High School students taking part in the "Feed the Need" program on April 28, 2021.

Down the assembly line, they were packaging up 10,000 meals of rice and protein to send to Haiti.

"In a country where we are so blessed with so many things we wanted to be able to not only have a fundraiser for our school but also to be able to share what we do have with others who need it," said Glessner.

A total of 1,500 of the meals will stay right here for families in Missoula.

Glessner said after a year of COVID-19, this event is one of the first times the students are doing something together outside of class.

Katie Miller/MTN News Valley Christian High School students packaged 10,000 meals of rice and protein to send to Haiti on April 28, 2021.

"We've been separated by Zoom and screen. This is a way where we can all get together," Glessner said. "They're so excited where we can be in a room where we can all gather...even though we have to do it COVID wise. But also it shows that they care. I can see the love with the kids.

As excited as everyone is to come together in service again, the students said the most exciting part is getting to feed people in need.

"It feels so amazing that we get to show love and kindness and compassion to those not only in our community but also across the world," Student Body President Taylor Munoz told MTN News.

The meals in Missoula will be distributed through local food banks and churches. People can also contact Valley Christian School at n(406) 549-0482 for additional information.